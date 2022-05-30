Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Interface reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on TILE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interface in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Interface by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 28.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Interface by 75.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 15.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Interface during the third quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

TILE traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,825. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Interface has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

