Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) to report $72.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Braze’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.80 million and the lowest is $72.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full year sales of $339.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $338.90 million to $341.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $457.84 million, with estimates ranging from $440.70 million to $465.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $70.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.59 million.

BRZE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Braze to $72.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 77,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,912,019.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,996.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $6,173,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRZE traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. 513,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,727. Braze has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

