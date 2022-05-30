Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,950,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,206 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.46% of Yum China worth $97,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.97.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $43.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

