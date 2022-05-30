Xion Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $58,920.63 (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $58,920.63 and $4,782.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

