Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 12300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a market capitalization of C$13.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19.
About Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM)
Featured Articles
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.