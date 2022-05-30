Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

XLO traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81.

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,739,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,063,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,684,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,640,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

