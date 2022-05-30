Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) to report $6.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $51.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.00 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on XENE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14,969.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XENE stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,609. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

