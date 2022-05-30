Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.80 Million

Brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) to announce $242.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.66 million to $266.50 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $151.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $932.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $872.59 million to $990.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.93 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,647. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $1,965,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

