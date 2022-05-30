Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.13. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

