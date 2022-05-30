WinCash Market Capitalization Achieves $46,979.41 (WCC)

WinCash (WCC) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $46,979.41 and approximately $7.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

