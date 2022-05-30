Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,076 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.95.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $130.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.63. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

