Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 250,000 Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 1.49% of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCMA. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,799,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCMA traded up $9.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. 25,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,070. Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

