Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 200,000 TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 1.38% of TG Venture Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,465,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,629,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,710,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGVC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. 334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

