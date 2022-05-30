Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 200,000 Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,467,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,920,000.

Get Aetherium Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GMFIU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. 50,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,985. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMFIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aetherium Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetherium Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.