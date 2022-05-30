Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 175,000 Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOGOU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,835,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,155,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,709,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,036,000.

Shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,543. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

