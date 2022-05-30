Whitebox Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Whitebox Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,021,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 126,293 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Grifols worth $33,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Grifols by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,240,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,499 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth $12,983,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,832,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,039,000 after buying an additional 601,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,570,000 after buying an additional 406,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,754,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,513,000 after buying an additional 315,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GRFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($22.98) to €21.40 ($22.77) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

GRFS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 26,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,889. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

Grifols Profile (Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.