Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $2.52 Million in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APXIU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $5,322,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $4,532,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $3,441,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $3,021,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $3,021,000.

Get APx Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

APXIU traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,460. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06.

APx Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in finance, insurance, retail, ecommerce, spirits, pharma, education, and consumer service sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.