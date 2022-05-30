Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lessened its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AUS. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth $27,367,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth about $9,244,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,241,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 952.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 792,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 717,491 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth about $4,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. 338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.