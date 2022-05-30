Whitebox Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Whitebox Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 51,704.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,384,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 102,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 83,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,691. The company has a market capitalization of $777.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.38. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

