Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 275,000 Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,099,000.
NASDAQ:CNGLU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.04. 190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,846. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.66.
Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.
