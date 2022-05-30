Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Sells £35,837.23 in Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) insider Hemant Patel sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,717 ($34.19), for a total transaction of £35,837.23 ($45,095.29).
Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 2,730 ($34.35) on Monday. Whitbread plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,384 ($30.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($45.93). The stock has a market cap of £5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,774.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,896.42.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 34.70 ($0.44) dividend. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.
About Whitbread (Get Rating)
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
