Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Sells £35,837.23 in Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) insider Hemant Patel sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,717 ($34.19), for a total transaction of £35,837.23 ($45,095.29).

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 2,730 ($34.35) on Monday. Whitbread plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,384 ($30.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($45.93). The stock has a market cap of £5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,774.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,896.42.

Get Whitbread alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 34.70 ($0.44) dividend. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

WTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($47.82) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($47.14).

About Whitbread (Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.