WHALE (WHALE) Tops One Day Volume of $2.00 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $18.30 million and $2.00 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $2.26 or 0.00007583 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 346.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,723.55 or 0.36038738 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.75 or 0.00493197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00034436 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008834 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

