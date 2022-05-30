WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised WestRock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $59.77.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,641,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of WestRock by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 471.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

