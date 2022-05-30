Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.65 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $18.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $18.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.96 billion to $21.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after buying an additional 1,021,132 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after buying an additional 1,063,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,390,000 after purchasing an additional 343,751 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.25. 124,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,214,640. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

