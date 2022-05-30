West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,000 shares, a growth of 79.9% from the April 30th total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.6 days.

Shares of WFRSF stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. West African Resources has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.15.

Get West African Resources alerts:

About West African Resources (Get Rating)

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project covering an area of 116 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.