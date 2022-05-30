Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $21,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,537,000 after buying an additional 197,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

NYSE WELL opened at $90.17 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.35 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 120.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.65.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

