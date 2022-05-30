Wedgewood Partners Inc. Trims Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises 4.8% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of CDW worth $36,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CDW by 70.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after acquiring an additional 202,232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 11.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 26.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 166,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW traded up $4.58 on Monday, reaching $171.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,355. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.39 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.02 and its 200 day moving average is $182.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

