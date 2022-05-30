Wedgewood Partners Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.1% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.09. 351,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,844,071. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $476.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

