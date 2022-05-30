Wedgewood Partners Inc. Sells 3,203 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 3.4% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $25,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Progressive by 320.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 830,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,025,000 after purchasing an additional 632,478 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Progressive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 80,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 1.4% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 950,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $3.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.34. 136,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average is $106.62. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.38.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,285 shares of company stock worth $8,350,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

