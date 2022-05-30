Wedgewood Partners Inc. Invests $12.28 Million in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,000. Texas Pacific Land accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Pacific Land as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $47.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,574.02. 546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 2.07. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $1,647.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,406.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1,266.60.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $23.00 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

TPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 105 shares of company stock worth $144,984. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.