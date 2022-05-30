Wedgewood Partners Inc. Has $56.87 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.5% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,312.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $90.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,246.33. The stock had a trading volume of 120,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,051. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,485.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,679.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

