WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

WEC stock opened at $106.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.48. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

