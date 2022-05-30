Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Stake Boosted by Progeny 3 Inc.

Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,939 shares during the quarter. Warrior Met Coal comprises approximately 1.6% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:HCC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.48. 16,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,502. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.90%.
In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
