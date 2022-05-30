Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $50,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in Walmart by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.48. 423,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,985,154. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.90 and its 200 day moving average is $143.01. The stock has a market cap of $353.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,232,388 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

