Wahed Invest LLC Takes $445,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,375 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 53.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 262.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,779 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 66,446 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.5% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Cowen cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $399,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,756 shares of company stock worth $5,012,306. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.