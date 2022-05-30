Wahed Invest LLC Takes $412,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WST opened at $321.21 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $288.12 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

