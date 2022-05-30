Wahed Invest LLC Takes $374,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $646,253,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,470,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,081,000 after buying an additional 1,477,871 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $115,266,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after buying an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after buying an additional 790,896 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR stock opened at $165.00 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.76.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

