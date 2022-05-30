Wahed Invest LLC Purchases Shares of 1,498 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Okta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 230,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Truist Financial downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Okta from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.43.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $86.06 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The business had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.