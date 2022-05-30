Wahed Invest LLC Purchases Shares of 1,151 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.09.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LH stock opened at $257.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $232.01 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

