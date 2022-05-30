Wahed Invest LLC Purchases New Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

