Wahed Invest LLC Purchases New Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $109.40 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.63 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average of $128.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

