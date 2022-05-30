Wahed Invest LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pool by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Pool by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.22.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $406.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $377.52 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.34.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

