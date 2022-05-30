Wahed Invest LLC Makes New Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,537,000 after purchasing an additional 842,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after buying an additional 338,819 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,728,000 after buying an additional 249,251 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 627.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,747,000 after buying an additional 238,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after buying an additional 232,354 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $156.86 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

