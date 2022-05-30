Wahed Invest LLC Invests $463,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 137.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cintas by 160.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,931,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 13.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 6.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Cintas by 7.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $396.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $400.58 and a 200 day moving average of $404.65. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $345.33 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.20.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

