Wahed Invest LLC Invests $290,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after buying an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $85,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,206,000 after buying an additional 787,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,116,000 after buying an additional 777,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 312.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 605,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,812,000 after purchasing an additional 458,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Shares of LYB opened at $117.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

