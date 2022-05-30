Wahed Invest LLC Invests $257,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 477 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.69.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TYL stock opened at $362.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $327.97 and a one year high of $557.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $393.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

