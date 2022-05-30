Wahed Invest LLC Invests $252,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,240 shares of company stock valued at $47,496,139 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $145.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.83. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

