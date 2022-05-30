Wahed Invest LLC Buys Shares of 3,422 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Argus upped their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $137.74 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.82.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 27.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

