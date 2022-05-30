Wahed Invest LLC Buys Shares of 1,381 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1,102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,093 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.65.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $270.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $157.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

