Wahed Invest LLC Buys New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

